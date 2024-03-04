Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Henderson will receive the bulk of his playing time this season at shortstop, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Henderson played a bit more third base than shortstop last season and the hot corner is "still an option," per Hyde. However, it sounds like the O's intend on Henderson settling in as their primary shortstop. The domino effect means Jorge Mateo likely being used in something of a super utility role, bouncing around the middle infield and outfield. It could also create a clearer path at second base for Jackson Holliday if Baltimore elects to use Jordan Westburg more at third base. Henderson is making his Grapefruit League debut Monday after overcoming an oblique issue, starting at shortstop and batting third against the Twins.