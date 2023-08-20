Henderson went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 12-1 win over the Athletics.

Henderson had a chance at the cycle, needing a single in his eighth-inning at-bat, but he hit an RBI double instead. While he struggled in Seattle in the first three games of Baltimore's nine-game road trip, he finished strong by going 12-for-26 (.462) with six extra-base hits over his last six contests. The infielder is at a .249/.331/.484 slash line with 21 homers, 61 RBI, 69 runs scored, six stolen bases, 19 doubles and six triples through 113 games overall.