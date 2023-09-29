Henderson is not in the lineup Friday versus the Red Sox.
Henderson will get a breather after the Orioles clinched the American League East title Thursday. Jorge Mateo is playing shortstop and batting ninth Friday as Ramon Urias handles the hot corner and hits eighth.
