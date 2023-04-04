Henderson isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
After recording his first two hits of the season Monday, including a home run off Jon Gray, Henderson will get a day off Tuesday against fellow lefty Andrew Heaney. His absence from the lineup moves Ramon Urias to third base, Anthony Santander into the designated hitter role and allows Ryan McKenna to play in left field and bat ninth.
