Henderson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, according to Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun.
Henderson tallied three hits over his last two games, but manager Brandon Hyde decided it was time for his first day off as a big-leaguer. Jesus Aguilar will join the lineup with Henderson opening the game on the bench.
