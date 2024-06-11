Henderson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Henderson will get his first day off of the season after appearing in each of the Orioles' first 65 games of 2024. The breather comes on the 12th day of a streak of 17 straight games. Jorge Mateo (concussion) was activated from the 7-day IL and will start at shortstop and bat sixth.