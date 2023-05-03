Henderson is not in the Orioles' lineup for Wednesday's game in Kansas City, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Henderson drew three walks in Tuesday's 11-7 win but went hitless again. It's been a struggle for the rookie infielder, who sits on a lowly .663 OPS through 97 plate appearances this season. He'll get a chance to rest up Wednesday while Ramon Urias fills in for him at third base.