Henderson is not in the Orioles' lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Henderson has scuffled against both righties and lefties this season, but his struggles versus southpaws has been more pronounced with a .489 OPS. He'll take a seat Monday with the Red Sox throwing left-hander Chris Sale. Ramon Urias will be at third base and Adam Frazier will get a start at second base versus a lefty.