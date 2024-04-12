Henderson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday in a 9-4 extra-inning win against Boston.
Henderson was hitless until the 10th frame, when he smashed a two-run shot to left field to break a 3-3 tie. The long ball was his third of the campaign and extended his hitting streak to a modest three games. Henderson has notched one extra base hit in each contest during that stretch, and he has six extra-base knocks among his 11 total hits so far this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Picks up steal in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Nabs first two steals of 2024•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Clubs homer Friday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Homers, triples in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Expected to mostly play shortstop•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Making spring debut Monday•