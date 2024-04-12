Henderson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday in a 9-4 extra-inning win against Boston.

Henderson was hitless until the 10th frame, when he smashed a two-run shot to left field to break a 3-3 tie. The long ball was his third of the campaign and extended his hitting streak to a modest three games. Henderson has notched one extra base hit in each contest during that stretch, and he has six extra-base knocks among his 11 total hits so far this season.