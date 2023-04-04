Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win against Texas.
The star rookie's solo shot in the fourth inning against Jon Gray proved to be the only offense the Orioles needed. Henderson snapped an 0-for-8 skid to begin his 2023 campaign with Monday's multi-hit performance. He also struck out twice, bringing his season K:BB to 6:6.
