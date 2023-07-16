Henderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

Henderson provided a game-tying blast in the seventh inning. He's hitting .267 with three homers and eight RBI over 11 games in July. The infielder is at a .245/.343/.460 slash line with 14 long balls, 38 RBI, 44 runs scored and five stolen bases through 81 contests. He's done enough to serve in an everyday role lately, which has included leadoff duties against right-handed pitchers.