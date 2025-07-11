Henderson went 4-for-6 with a two-run homer, a double and an additional run scored in Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets.

After starting the opening game on the bench, Henderson provided the decisive blow as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, launching a two-run homer off Ryne Stanek, his 11th of the year, to put the Orioles ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old Henderson would then add three more hits in the nightcap. It was an encouraging day for the shortstop, who'd gone just 8-for-39 (.205) in his previous nine games. Overall, Henderson's slashing .277/.343/.451 with 31 RBI, 48 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 361 plate appearances this season.