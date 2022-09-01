Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Guardians.

Henderson took Triston McKenzie deep for his first major-league homer in the top of the fourth inning, extending the team's lead to 2-0. The 21-year-old also added a single later in the contest. Henderson is expected to play multiple positions in the infield and should be in the lineup on an everyday basis moving forward.

