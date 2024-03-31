Henderson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, three RBI and two runs in Saturday's 13-4 win over the Angels.

The 22-year-old has opened the campaign as Baltimore's leadoff man, and he popped a solo homer on Griffin Canning's sixth pitch of the game Saturday. Henderson is 4-for-8 with a walk, three RBI and three runs through the first two games of the season, and he should continue to be a strong producer across the board for fantasy managers atop a potent Orioles lineup.