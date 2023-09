Henderson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's victory over the Rays.

Henderson scored in each of the first two innings, coming around to score after belting a leadoff single in the first before launching a two-run home run in the second off Tyler Glasnow. The long ball was Henderson's fifth of his last 12 games, a stretch in which he's 18-for-56 (.321) with 12 RBI and 11 runs scored.