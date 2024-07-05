Henderson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

Henderson opened the scoring with his third-inning blast, which was his first homer in seven games. The shortstop remains excellent atop the Orioles' order, having gone 15-for-41 (.366) over his last 10 contests. On the year, he's up to 27 homers, 60 RBI, 75 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and a .289/.382/.605 slash line through 86 games.