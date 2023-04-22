Henderson was added to the Orioles' lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers when Jorge Mateo (hip) was scratched.
Henderson was set for a day off but will instead bat eighth and start at shortstop. He's disappointed in the early going this season, particularly in terms of his 34.3 percent strikeout rate, but he may be turning this around recently, striking out just three times in his last four games while recording four hits.
