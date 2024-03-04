Henderson (oblique) will be in the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup against the Twins on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

An aggravation of his left oblique set Henderson back to begin camp, but he is now ready for his first live action of the spring. Last season's American League Rookie of the Year, Henderson took over the top spot in the batting order down the stretch and is a candidate to lead off against right-handed pitching in 2024.