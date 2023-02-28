Henderson is making his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday after overcoming some wrist soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said of Henderson that "he would have been able to play, no problem," as the team was just being extra cautious. Henderson is at third base and batting third Tuesday versus the Pirates in his first game of the spring.
