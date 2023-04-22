Henderson will get the day off Saturday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Henderson is walking at a 21.4 percent clip this season but isn't doing much else at the plate, hitting .185/.371/.296 with one home run. He'll sit for the fourth time in the first 20 games as a result, with Ramon Urias starting at the hot corner.
