Henderson went 1-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's Grapefruit League win over the Pirates.
Henderson is hitting just .160 through 10 games this spring, and just one of his hits, a triple, has gone for extra bases. It's not exactly an encouraging line for a player whose spot in the big leagues isn't guaranteed, but the bright side is that players like Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo also haven't done much with the bat this spring. Henderson is still more on the likely side to make the Opening Day roster, but he'll need to build off of Sunday's effort to solidify his place in the Orioles' short-term plans.
