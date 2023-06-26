Henderson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
The Orioles will use a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Reds southpaw Brandon Williamson, so Henderson will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Ryan O'Hearn and Adam Frazier. Ramon Urias will check in for Henderson at third base.
