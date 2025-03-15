Henderson said Saturday that his right intercostal feels "a lot better," and he's hoping to be available for Opening Day, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old suffered the mild intercostal strain in late February but resumed baseball activities this week and is hoping to return to game action before the end of the Grapefruit League slate. Henderson will likely need to ramp up his baseball work during the upcoming week, and his ability to do so should provide a sense of whether he'll actually be ready for Opening Day.