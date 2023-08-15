Henderson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Henderson's bases-clearing opposite-field double off Yu Darvish in the top of the fifth inning provided all the support rookie right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (one run allowed over seven innings) would require as the Orioles took the series opener. The two-hit performance was Henderson's first since Aug. 4, with the 22-year-old slashing just .103/.156/.207 over the eight games in between.