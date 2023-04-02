Henderson is hitting fifth and playing shortstop for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Henderson will play up the middle with Jorge Mateo out Sunday due a cut on his hand. The talented 21-year-old has played third and also been the designated hitter in the first two games of the series against Boston, but he could see more time at shortstop if Mateo has to miss a significant amount of time.