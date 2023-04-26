Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Red Sox.
With the Orioles down 8-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Henderson tried to spark a rally by taking Kaleb Ort deep for his second homer of the year, but the comeback fell short. Henderson has had a disappointing start to the season but he's beginning to show signs of life at the plate, batting .267 (8-for-30) over the last 10 games with two doubles, one homer, two RBI and nine runs.
