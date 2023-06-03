Henderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over the Giants.
Henderson is slugging .386, as he has not provided the expected pop with his bat in 2023. Despite the lack of power and a .203 batting average, his OPS sits at a respectable .716 thanks to 29 walks in 132 plate appearances. Once the 21-year-old finds his power, he could take off for fantasy managers and the Orioles.
