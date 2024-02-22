Henderson (oblique) said Thursday that he is progressing well in his recovery from an oblique injury, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Henderson has been able to increase his hitting and fielding workload in recent days, as he builds up slowly after suffering what the Orioles are calling an "aggravation" of his left oblique. The 22-year-old expects to only miss a week or so of Grapefruit League games. A unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year last season, Henderson will remain highly sought after in drafts despite the injury.