Henderson went 3-for-6 with a triple, a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Red Sox.

Henderson seems intent on finishing the season strong, batting .286 (10-for-35) over his first seven games in September. Six of his hits this month have gone for extra bases. The rookie infielder is at a .254/.328/.483 slash line with 23 home runs, 71 RBI, 83 runs scored, 25 doubles, seven triples and nine stolen bases over 129 contests. He should continue to see a near-everyday role between third base and shortstop.