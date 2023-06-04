Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters after Saturday's loss to the Giants that Henderson (back) was removed as a precaution and that the infielder is day-to-day, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. "He'll be fine," Hyde said.

While Hyde believes that Henderson will be fine, the manager also noted that the back discomfort has been a lingering issue in recent days. Henderson should be considered day-to-day, and fantasy GMs will want to keep an eye on whether the rookie infielder is back in the lineup for Sunday's finale against San Francisco.