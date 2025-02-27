Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Henderson's (side) removal from Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays was precautionary, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Henderson's lower right side was a bit sore as a result of landing on the ground after catching a Bo Bichette line drive. However, there are no plans for Henderson to undergo an MRI and the Orioles expect him to be fine. Fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief.