Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Resting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Rockies on Friday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Henderson will get a rest day, with Jackson Holliday shifting over the shortstop and Jordan Westburg starting at second base. Henderson has slashed .277/.324/.462 with four steals, one home run and seven RBI in 70 plate appearances since the beginning of July.
