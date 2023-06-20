Henderson (illness) will be the designated hitter and bat leadoff Tuesday versus the Rays in his return to the lineup, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Henderson was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs due to a stomach bug, but he's feeling well enough to play Tuesday following Monday's off day. The rookie infielder has been on fire in June, sporting a 1.119 OPS with five home runs over 12 contests.