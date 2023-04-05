Henderson (hand) is hitting fifth and playing third base for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Henderson was ruled out for Tuesday's game while dealing with soreness in his right hand, but he's back in the lineup for Wednesday's affair against the Rangers. The rookie infielder will man the hot corner, and Terrin Vavra will start at DH and hit sixth against Jacob deGrom and the Texas pitching staff.
