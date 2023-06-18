Henderson was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs for an undisclosed reason.
Henderson was set to leadoff and play third base in the series finale, but he's now out of the lineup with Ramon Urias now lined up at third base and hitting sixth, while Austin Hays moves to the leadoff spot. The Orioles should provide clarity on why Henderson is out of the lineup shortly.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Launches grand slam in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Strong again in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Homers in first game at leadoff•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Busy day at the plate•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Smacks go-ahead home run•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Back in action Wednesday•