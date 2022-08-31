Henderson is set to join the Orioles' taxi squad Wednesday and is expected to be formally called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 21-year-old is the Orioles' top prospect and has spent most of his minor-league career on the left side of the infield, but he's gotten some exposure to first and second base at Norfolk recently to give him additional avenues to playing time once he arrives in the big leagues. From a production standpoint, Henderson certainly looks big-league ready, as he'll finish his time at Norfolk with a .288/.390/.504 slash line and a palatable 26.4 percent strikeout rate while slugging 11 home runs and notching 10 stolen bases in 65 games. Given that none of the Orioles' four primary starters in the infield (Ryan Mountcastle, Rougned Odor, Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo) own a wRC+ mark above 101 on the season, Henderson should be a candidate to take on a near-everyday role while manager Brandon Hyde likely rotates rest days among the five players.