Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two stolen bases during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Henderson extended his hit streak to six games with Sunday's performance, and he stole a base for the second straight contest. His homer came in the first inning off Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti. During his hit streak, the shortstop is 9-for-26 (.346) with two home runs and a triple. Henderson is up to 16 long balls and 19 stolen bases in 2025.