Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Sizzling to begin June
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.
Henderson pushed his hitting streak to eight games, and he's now tallied at least one knock in 11 of his last 13 outings. The All-Star shortstop is batting a sizzling .383 this month, adding one homer, two doubles, five RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases thus far. Henderson is already up to six multi-hit efforts in June.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Racks up three hits, steal in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Getting Friday off•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Smacks eighth homer in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Delivering strong month of May•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Leaves yard again Sunday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Homers, triples in victory•