Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Henderson pushed his hitting streak to eight games, and he's now tallied at least one knock in 11 of his last 13 outings. The All-Star shortstop is batting a sizzling .383 this month, adding one homer, two doubles, five RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases thus far. Henderson is already up to six multi-hit efforts in June.