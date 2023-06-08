Henderson went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Brewers.

Henderson put the Orioles ahead 4-3 in the eighth inning, launching a two-run, opposite-field homer off Peter Strzelecki. It's Henderson's second homer in five games, though he's struggled to a .185 average (5-for-27) in his last nine contests. The 21-year-old third baseman is now slashing .206/.332/.400 with seven homers, 17 RBI and 30 runs scored through 196 plate appearances this season.