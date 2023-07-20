Henderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Dodgers.

Henderson provided the Orioles' last run of the game with his fifth-inning blast. While he has just two multi-hit efforts in July, he's been consistent by batting .271 with only three hitless games this month. The infielder is up to 15 long balls, 41 RBI, 49 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .247/.343/.472 slash line on the year. He's batting .299 with a .948 OPS, 10 homers and 27 RBI since the start of June.