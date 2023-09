Henderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

The blast extended Henderson's hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he's gone 12-for-32 with three homers and six RBI. He's lifted four homers in September and 26 for the year while slashing .259/.330/.500 over 135 contests. The rookie infielder has added 76 RBI, 89 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 26 doubles and eight triples, and he's been one of the Orioles' most consistent hitters in the second half.