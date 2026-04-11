Henderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Giants.

Henderson went yard for the third time over his last four games with a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth, but that wasn't enough to spark a late comeback for the Orioles. Henderson, who has five home runs on the year already, has been seeing the ball well and is currently riding a four-game hitting streak, slashing .313/.421/.938 with three homers, a double, five RBI, five runs scored and a 6:3 K:BB across 19 plate appearances in that span.