Henderson is batting .261/.429/.457 through 14 games with Double-A Bowie this season.
Henderson spent most of his time at High-A Aberdeen last season, posting a .775 OPS at that level before struggling in a cup of coffee at Bowie. The shortstop has made noticeable progress to begin 2022, and he's added two home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. The 20-year-old remains disciplined at the plate with encouraging power, though it remains to be seen if he'll do enough to move up to Triple-A this season.
