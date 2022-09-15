Henderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

For the second night in a row, Henderson recorded two hits, including his first career triple. The triple down the left field line in the seventh inning scored two runners, and a throwing error by the left fielder allowed Henderson to come around and score himself. He also doubled in a run in the eighth inning to go along with an RBI groundout earlier in the game. In 14 games since being called up, Henderson is slashing .320/.370/.520. While he should not be expected to perform at this level for a full season, his slash line is similar to the .288/.390/.504 slash line he maintained in 295 plate appearances at Triple-A this year, giving credence to his strong performance thus far.