Henderson went 1-for-4 with one steal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.

Henderson stole second base off righty reliever Bryan Shaw in the ninth inning. This was just the second major league game of the 21-year-old's career, and he tallied a home run in his debut Wednesday. The shortstop has now recorded one hit or more in both of his major league games and has struck out only once.