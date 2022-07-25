Henderson has hit .268/.386/.496 with six home runs, three steals and a 22:38 BB:K in 35 games since being promoted to Triple-A Norfolk.

He's been unable to sustain his tremendous plate-discipline numbers from Double-A, where Henderson put up a spectacular 41:38 BB:K through 47 games to open 2022. His strikeout rate has spiked by 6.5 percent (to 24.8) and his walk rate has dipped by 5.9 percent (to 14.8) since his promotion, but those are still acceptable figures for a 21-year-old on the doorstep of the majors. Henderson opened his time with Norfolk by putting up a 1.077 OPS with five home runs through his first 19 games, then went 4-for-33 with 15 strikeouts over his next nine games before recovering more recently, putting together a seven-game hitting streak that includes a homer Sunday -- his first since June 28. If he can get a little more consistent, a second-half call-up could very well be in the cards.