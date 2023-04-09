Henderson went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting fifth, Henderson swiped his first base of the season in the fourth inning, but the O's couldn't cash him in. The 21-year-old is getting used as something of a super-utility player again rather than being allowed to get comfortable at one spot on defense -- he's seen action in three games at third base and two at shortstop so far, in addition to two starts as the DH -- and that may have contributed to his sluggish performance at the plate. Henderson's batting just .167 (4-for-24) with one homer, one steal, two RBI and three runs, and his 41.9 percent strikeout rate is a huge step back from his 25.8 percent mark last year for the O's. It's too early to get too worried, but Henderson appears to be pressing to begin his first full season in the majors.