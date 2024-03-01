Henderson (oblique) is taking live batting practice Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Henderson returned to regular batting practice Tuesday and has now progressed to facing live pitching. The 22-year-old has been slow played early in camp due to the oblique issue, but he appears to be on the cusp of making his Grapefruit League debut.
