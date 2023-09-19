Henderson went 3-for-5 with a triple and three runs scored in Monday's 8-7 win over the Astros.

Three was Henderson's lucky number Monday, as he logged his fourth three-hit effort of September. His solid hitting atop the lineup paid off each time as the Orioles brought him home three times in a back-and-forth contest. Henderson is batting .313 with a .958 OPS in September, and he's up to a .261/.329/.503 slash line with 27 home runs, 79 RBI, 94 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 26 doubles and nine triples over 139 contests this season.