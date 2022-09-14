Henderson went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Henderson got the Orioles on the board with an RBI single in the top of the first and then doubled and scored in the fifth. The youngster has reached base safely in 13 of his first 14 games in the big leagues, slashing a robust .304/.360/.457 in the process. With Henderson and fellow rookie Adley Rutschman playing to their pedigree, the future is bright in Baltimore.